Changes expected in Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra body geometry and ergonomics

According to Ixbt.com, the well-known insider Ice Universe has revealed new details about the upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra model. While images showing a completely new camera block for this smartphone were published earlier, aspects affecting the device's usability have now emerged. The South Korean manufacturer is expected to implement significant, yet hand-feel-focused changes to the flagship's exterior. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

It turns out that the discussion concerns minor changes in body geometry. The Galaxy S27 Ultra model will be designed with less sharp corners and edges. As a result, the large-sized smartphone will fit more naturally in the palm and will not put excessive pressure on the hand during prolonged use.

Such an innovation is particularly relevant for devices in the Ultra series, as gadgets in this line are distinguished by their large dimensions and weight. Even a slight increase in the corner radius can have a significantly positive impact on ergonomics and grip comfort.

Design evolution and dimensions

According to the provided information, Samsung continues to gradually move away from the sharp-cornered design characteristic of past Galaxy Ultra models. However, no major changes are expected regarding the overall dimensions of the device. Ice Universe notes that the dimensions of the Galaxy S27 Ultra will be almost identical to those of the previous Galaxy S26 Ultra model.

Such information provided by the insider is sparking great interest in the technology world. Ice Universe is known as an expert who was among the first to accurately report on trends such as smartphones with curved edges, the notch on the iPhone X, the iPhone 14 design, and 200 MP sensors.

The source of this exclusive information leads directly to the research and development department of the South Korean technology giant. For this reason, the new generation flagship is expected to attract user attention not only with its technical capabilities but also with its ergonomic comfort in daily use.