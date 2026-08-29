Hisense Starlight S2 Pro 4K Laser TV Announced

Hisense has officially unveiled its new flagship product, the Starlight S2 Pro 4K laser TV, in the Chinese market. According to Ixbt.com, this device is designed for users who prefer large screen formats, combining advanced image and sound technologies. This is reported by Ixbt.com beradi.

The new TV uses a three-color RGB laser light source to deliver high-quality images with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. The manufacturer claims the device covers 110% of the BT.2020 color space, ensuring extremely rich and natural colors.

Technical capabilities and display quality

The device's peak screen brightness reaches up to 500 nits. Experts note that this figure is 15% higher than previous generation models. Additionally, the TV is equipped with a 0.2 projection ratio, making it convenient for displaying wide-format content even from a short distance to the wall.

The Starlight S2 Pro model will be available in three different screen sizes. Customers can choose from 80, 88, and 100-inch diagonal versions based on their needs.

Sound system and performance

Special attention has been paid to the device's audio capabilities, with a dedicated 4.1.2 configuration system from the Harman/kardon brand. With a total power of 100 watts, this system supports Dolby Atmos and DTS-X technologies, creating a cinema-like atmosphere at home.

The TV's hardware is based on the MediaTek MT9649 chip, and the device is equipped with 3 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. For wireless connectivity, the latest Bluetooth 5.4 module is included.

Pricing and market prospects

In the Chinese market, the starting price for this laser TV is 11,999 yuan (approximately 1780 USD). The 88-inch model is priced at 16,999 yuan (2500 USD), while the largest 100-inch flagship version costs 23,999 yuan (approximately 3550 USD).