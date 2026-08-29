Big plan from Makhmud Muradov: he will fight for the belt again in December (video)

Makhmud Muradov is preparing to return to the octagon for another championship belt. The Uzbek renowned MMA fighter announced his plan to participate in the next title fight in the Oktagon league in December.

However, Muradov has two more important fights ahead before the championship bout. The athlete stated that he would enter the octagon twice before December, after which he would compete for the next belt.

What is Muradov's plan?

While revealing his plans for the near future, the fighter emphasized that he would hold two fights and then enter the contest for the championship belt.

His plan in short:

Stage Plan 1 Next fight 2 Another fight 3 Championship fight in December 4 Fight for another Oktagon belt

Thus, Muradov aims to hold three important fights in a short period.

Why December?

For Muradov, the fight in December is not just an ordinary bout.

He will have the opportunity to fight for another Oktagon league championship belt. This shows how ambitious the athlete's goals are within the organization.

Muradov's plan is clear: first two fights, then enter the octagon for the championship belt.

However, the opponent for the championship fight, the exact date, and which belt it will be for have not yet been announced.

A new challenge for Muradov

Holding two fights in professional MMA in a short time and then going into a championship fight requires great physical and mental preparation.

Therefore, the most important issue in Muradov's plan is how he performs in the first two fights.

If one of them ends with an unexpected result, the plan for the December championship fight may also change.

Muradov has one main goal

The Uzbek fighter plans to win another championship belt in Oktagon.

This could mark a new stage in his MMA career.

For now, fans have two fights ahead. If Muradov can fully implement his plan, he will fight for another championship belt in the octagon in December.