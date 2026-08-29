Maresca's new weapon: How experts rated Husanov's performance

·47·Sport
Maresca's new weapon: How experts rated Husanov's performance

In the second round of the Premier League, the reigning champions Manchester Citytraveled to face a tough opponent, Crystal Palace. In a tense and goal-filled match, the 'Citizens' scored 4 goals and secured maximum points (6 points).

The match was memorable for Uzbek fans for another major event: head coach Enzo Maresca included the 22-year-old center-back Abdukodir Khusanovin the starting lineup as a right-back.

Goal show at Selhurst Park

The match began with active attacks from the visitors and continued with quick goals:

  • 17th minute: Erling Haaland headed in a cross from Antoine Semenyo to open the scoring (0-1);

  • 54th minute: Midfielder Rayan Cherki increased the lead with a brilliant effort (0-2);

  • Unexpected own goal: Shortly after, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma scored an unfortunate own goal;

  • Cherki and Haaland brace: Rayan Cherki, the hero of the match, scored another goal to complete his brace, and in the 84th minute, Erling Haaland added his second to seal the final score.

Maresca's most reliable option: English experts on Khusanov

Manchester Cityspecialized outlet cityxtra.co.uk evaluated the players' performances and specifically praised Abdukodir Khusanov's actions on the flank:

Abdukodir Khusanov — 7:

“Another very impressive display. It is clear that he has become the most reliable option for Enzo Maresca on the right side of the defense. Khusanov showed great composure, quick thinking, and intelligent movement when deciding whether to track back or join the attack. His ability to recover his position quickly proved decisive in several situations.”

Full ratings from CityXtra experts:

  • Rayan Cherki — 9 (Man of the match, brace scorer);

  • Erling Haaland — 8.5 (2 goals, perfect attacking display);

  • Antoine Semenyo — 8 (Fast wing attacks and an assist);

  • Elliot Anderson — 7.5 (Stability in the center of the pitch);

  • Abdukodir Khusanov — 7 (Reliable performance in right-back defense);

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma — 7 (Early saves and activity on corners);

  • Marc Guehi — 7 (Effective support in defensive midfield);

  • Phil Foden — 6.5;

  • Nico O'Reilly — 6.5;

  • Ruben Dias — 6;

  • Josko Gvardiol — 6;

  • Rayan McAdoo — 5.5;

  • Mateo Kovacic, Vitor Reis, Ayyoub Bouaddi — 5.

Premier LeagueManchester CityAbdukodir KhusanovEnzo MarescaFootball Analysis
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Big plan from Makhmud Muradov: he will fight for the belt again in December (video)Big plan from Makhmud Muradov: he will fight for the belt again in December (video)Today, 10:48Akbarjon Islomboyev defeats Brazilian at LFA 240! (video)Akbarjon Islomboyev defeats Brazilian at LFA 240! (video)Today, 10:414 knockdowns! Yerkebulan Toqtar knocks out Uzbekistan's "Shohzoda" (Video)4 knockdowns! Yerkebulan Toqtar knocks out Uzbekistan's "Shohzoda" (Video)Today, 10:32Rahmonaliyev's dream comes true: Barcelona heads to Baku for a record-breaking Champions League clashRahmonaliyev's dream comes true: Barcelona heads to Baku for a record-breaking Champions League clashToday, 10:186 points in 2 games: Milan gets off to a strong start in the title race!6 points in 2 games: Milan gets off to a strong start in the title race!Today, 08:09Maresca reveals tactical secrets after yesterday's 4-1 victory!Maresca reveals tactical secrets after yesterday's 4-1 victory!Today, 08:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)