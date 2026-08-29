In the second round of the Premier League, the reigning champions Manchester Citytraveled to face a tough opponent, Crystal Palace. In a tense and goal-filled match, the 'Citizens' scored 4 goals and secured maximum points (6 points).

The match was memorable for Uzbek fans for another major event: head coach Enzo Maresca included the 22-year-old center-back Abdukodir Khusanovin the starting lineup as a right-back.

Goal show at Selhurst Park

The match began with active attacks from the visitors and continued with quick goals:

17th minute: Erling Haaland headed in a cross from Antoine Semenyo to open the scoring (0-1);

54th minute: Midfielder Rayan Cherki increased the lead with a brilliant effort (0-2);

Unexpected own goal: Shortly after, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma scored an unfortunate own goal;

Cherki and Haaland brace: Rayan Cherki, the hero of the match, scored another goal to complete his brace, and in the 84th minute, Erling Haaland added his second to seal the final score.

Maresca's most reliable option: English experts on Khusanov

Manchester Cityspecialized outlet cityxtra.co.uk evaluated the players' performances and specifically praised Abdukodir Khusanov's actions on the flank:

Abdukodir Khusanov — 7: “Another very impressive display. It is clear that he has become the most reliable option for Enzo Maresca on the right side of the defense. Khusanov showed great composure, quick thinking, and intelligent movement when deciding whether to track back or join the attack. His ability to recover his position quickly proved decisive in several situations.”

Full ratings from CityXtra experts: