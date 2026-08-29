New Space Academy to be established in the USA

·11·Technology
New Space Academy to be established in the USA

US President Donald Trump has signed an important executive order aimed at maintaining and strengthening the country's leadership in the space sector. According to ixbt.com, this document establishes a special Presidential Commission in the United States, which will begin work on founding the United States Space Academy. This is reported by news source.

This initiative reaffirms the strategic importance of space for national security, the economy, scientific research, and technological progress in modern conditions. The Washington administration intends to form a base of leading personnel for the future development of the space industry.

New training directions for personnel

Under the adopted document, the US will significantly expand its capabilities for training the next generation of specialists. This includes not only astronauts but also scientists, engineers, space systems operators, entrepreneurs, civil servants, and military personnel.

The main task within the project is to attract the most promising specialists from across the country, train them, and retain them in the sector. This will enable the successful execution of various space missions in the future.

Commission composition and management

To implement the initiative, a special structure — a Presidential Commission — is being established. Its leadership has been entrusted to the NASA Administrator. Additionally, the President's assistants for science and technology and economic policy will serve as vice-chairs of the commission.

Furthermore, the Deputy NASA Administrator has been appointed as the executive director of this commission. This management system, consisting of high-ranking officials, is aimed at ensuring the timely and effective implementation of the project.

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Abror Shuhratov
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