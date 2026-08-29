Rahmonaliyev's dream comes true: Barcelona heads to Baku for a record-breaking Champions League clash
A new chapter has been written in the history of Azerbaijani football. The reigning national champions, Sabah, have qualified for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, the continent's most prestigious club competition, for the first time in their history.
Following the draw, many football experts noted that the Baku-based team had been handed a series of formidable and complex opponents. The biggest headline, however, involves the Uzbek midfielder Umarali Rahmonaliyev — the player's dream of facing Barcelona is officially coming true.
Sabah's 8 fearsome Champions League opponents
In accordance with the new UEFA format, Sabah will face 8 different teams in the league phase:
Barcelona (Spain) — at home (in Baku);
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) — at home;
Napoli (Italy) — at home;
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) — at home;
Arsenal (England) — away (in London);
Manchester United— away (in Manchester); — away (in Manchester);
Villarreal (Spain) — away;
Viking (Norway) — away.
A 4,172 km flight: The longest trip of the season
Barcelona's visit to Baku will enter the history books not only for sporting reasons but also for its logistical scale:
Distance record: The Catalan club will cover approximately 4,172 kilometers one way to reach Baku;
Flight time: The direct flight from Catalonia to Baku takes nearly 5 hours and 25 minutes; Absolute record:
Thus, the Sabah vs. Barcelona match sets an official record for the longest travel distance between two cities in the 2026/2027 Champions League season. The successful European journey of the Bunyodkor academy graduate
The career of 22-year-old Umarali Rahmonaliyev has been on a steady rise in recent years:
Career at Sabah:
Rahmonaliyev joined the Baku club in January 2025 on loan from the Russian side Rubin. Following his impressive performances, Sabah signed him on a permanent deal; Trophies and stats:
Umarali has become an Azerbaijani champion and a two-time domestic cup winner with the team. Last season, he recorded 6 goals and 2 assists in 34 matches; Key role in European competitions:
In the 2026/2027 season, he played 8 matches in the Champions League qualifying and play-off rounds, contributing significantly to the team's historic achievement with 1 goal and 1 assist. 2026/2027 yilgi mavsumda esa YECHL saralash va pley-off raundlaridagi 8 ta bellashuvda ishtirok etib, 1 ta gol va 1 ta golli uzatma bilan jamoasining tarixiy natijasiga ulkan hissa qo‘shdi.
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