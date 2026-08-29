15-year-old girl lived with a needle in her intestine for 20 days

·0·World
15-year-old girl lived with a needle in her intestine for 20 days

In Chechnya, a 15-year-old girl accidentally swallowed a needle while adjusting her headscarf. The sharp object remained in her intestine for nearly three weeks and exited the body naturally after 20 days. This was reported by 'Sapa Kavkaz'.

It turned out that the incident occurred while the teenager was securing a decorative piece on the end of her headscarf using a special needle. The girl immediately sought medical help. An examination conducted two days later confirmed that the foreign object was in her intestine.

Doctors planned to remove the needle endoscopically. However, because it was located too deep, the procedure could not be performed. As a result, after 20 days, the needle passed out naturally.

The patient's relative, nephrologist Tamila Sitsiyeva, described the situation as extremely rare and a stroke of great luck.

The expert urged girls who wear headscarves not to hold needles near their mouths. She noted that many are accustomed to holding the needle near their mouths while wrapping their scarves. However, a single careless movement can lead to swallowing a sharp needle.

Such a situation can lead to damage to internal organs, serious complications, and even the necessity for surgery.

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