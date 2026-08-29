Akbarjon Islomboyev defeats Brazilian at LFA 240! (video)

Uzbekistan's MMA fighter Akbarjon Islomboyev secured another victory at the LFA 240 tournament. In the first round of the competition held in Tennessee, he defeated Brazilian Elvis Silva via stoppage.

Islomboyev forced his opponent to submit and concluded his latest bout in the LFA organization with a win. On the official fight card, the Islomboyev vs. Silva bout was designated as a co-main event in the featherweight division.

A confident victory for Islomboyev

Akbarjon Islomboyev showcased his grappling skills in the tournament, ending the fight without needing the judges' scorecards.

For the Uzbekistan athlete, this victory is of significant importance. He had previously fought in the LFA and suffered a split-decision loss against Isaac Thomson in October 2025.

Who was the favorite before the fight?

Before LFA 240, Islomboyev held a 10-2 record, while Elvis Silva's record stood at 15-9. Islomboyev also participated in one of the main featherweight bouts prior to the tournament.

Confidence in his superiority was high before the fight. However, the result in the octagon was determined not by predictions, but by the athlete's actual preparation.

What will be Islomboyev's next step?

This victory marks one of the most important results in Akbarjon Islomboyev's professional career.

He has had many stoppage victories in his previous fights. According to fight statistics, Islomboyev has secured a series of wins throughout his professional career via knockout/technical knockout and submission.

Now, the main focus shifts to his upcoming fights in the LFA and his standing following this victory.

Another great result for Uzbekistan MMA

Akbarjon Islomboyev's victory at LFA 240 once again demonstrated that representatives of Uzbekistan MMA are making their mark on the international stage.

He utilized his opportunities effectively against a strong opponent and finished the contest early.

Most importantly, by winning at LFA 240, Islomboyev has once again reminded the international MMA community of his name and status.