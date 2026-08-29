4 knockdowns! Yerkebulan Toqtar knocks out Uzbekistan's "Shohzoda" (Video)

·27·Sport
4 knockdowns! Yerkebulan Toqtar knocks out Uzbekistan's "Shohzoda" (Video)

In the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, an International Boxing Day event organized by the IBA Nomad League took place. In one of the most exciting and anticipated bouts of the tournament, well-known local representative Yerkebulan Toqtar stepped into the ring against talented Uzbek boxer Bobirjon Isroilov.

This super middleweight bout, held under professional boxing rules, began with intense exchanges from the very first seconds.

Four consecutive knockdowns in the second round and a premature victory

Before the fight, both boxers held an undefeated record in the professional ring: Toqtar had a 2-0 (2 KO) record, while Isroilov stood at 1-0 (1 KO):

  • Intense pressure: Seeking to take the initiative from the first round, the Kazakh fighter posed a serious threat to his opponent with powerful and precise combinations;

  • Dramatic finish: In the second round, the fight came completely under Toqtar's control. As a result of sharp attacks, Bobirjon Isroilov was knocked down four times during the contest;

  • Technical knockout: The referee assessed the situation, decided to stop the fight, and declared a brilliant victory for Yerkebulan Toqtar via a second-round technical knockout (TKO).

New professional career stats

The result of this fight changed the professional boxing statistics for both athletes:

  • Yerkebulan Toqtar: Secured his 3rd professional victory, maintaining his 100% knockout ratio (3-0, 3 KO);

  • Bobirjon Isroilov: The young Uzbek glove master "Shohzoda" suffered his first defeat in the professional ring (1-1, 1 KO).

BoxingYerkebulan ToqtarBobirjon IsroilovIBA Nomad LeagueAstana
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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