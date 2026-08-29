Xiaomi 18 Fold will be the world's first to feature next-gen LPDDR6 memory

China's CXMT has begun mass production of LPDDR6 memory for mobile devices and will supply these advanced chips to Xiaomi. According to Ixbt.com, this innovative memory will be installed in the upcoming Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable flagship smartphone, making it the first in the world to feature it. This is reported by Ixbt.com reporting .

The mastery of the LPDDR6 standard is a major achievement for CXMT. Less than a year after launching mass production of its previous LPDDR5 memory, the company has reached a new technological milestone. This step significantly narrows the technological gap between the Chinese manufacturer and global DRAM market leaders like Samsung and SK Hynix.

Expected to go on sale in September

Based on reports from both parties, the Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone is expected to hit the market as early as September this year. As one of the first devices to be equipped with next-gen memory, this gadget is generating significant interest in the mobile technology market.

Experts note that the new generation of RAM will not only increase the device's overall performance but also significantly improve energy efficiency. This is particularly important for foldable screens and flagship smartphones handling complex tasks.

Powerful processor and new capabilities

The smartphone will feature not only advanced memory but also a new generation of Xiaomi's custom processor. It is reported that the device will be equipped with the Xring O3 chip, manufactured using a 3nm process.

According to the company, this processor is designed from the ground up to work seamlessly with LPDDR6 memory. This ensures hardware and software synergy, allowing for full utilization of the modern memory's benefits.