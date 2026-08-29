NASA Chief Admits US Can Only Return to the Moon With Help From Private Companies

·7·Technology
NASA Chief Admits US Can Only Return to the Moon With Help From Private Companies

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has openly acknowledged that future expeditions to the Moon are impossible without the participation of the private sector. According to reports from IXBT.com, the agency's leadership stated that the state structure cannot independently land astronauts on the Earth's satellite. This statement marks a new phase in the history of space exploration and highlights the growing reliance of the state on private corporations. This is reported by news source.

Public-Private Partnership

Currently, NASA retains primary responsibility for preparing the SLS heavy-lift rocket and the Orion spacecraft module as part of the Artemis III mission. However, the most critical and complex parts of the program, including the development of lunar landers, have been directly delegated to private companies. For this reason, the state agency is relying on the support of leading aerospace corporations such as SpaceX and Blue Origin to solve its ambitious tasks.

When asked which company, SpaceX or Blue Origin, is showing faster results in developing the lunar lander, the leadership refrained from naming a specific winner. It was noted that both companies are working on their projects at a rapid pace and have successfully conducted numerous test flights. This indicates that the competitive environment is having a positive impact on the quality and safety of the project.

Future Plans and Deadlines

The space agency also announced the flight schedule for the remainder of the decade. According to NASA's plan, the Artemis III mission is scheduled for launch in 2027. Following this, the Artemis IV program is planned for 2028, during which American astronauts are expected to set foot on the lunar surface once again after a long hiatus.

Experts believe that adhering to these timelines depends directly on the technological achievements of private partners and the success of their tests. The priority of private capital in the space race could fundamentally change future interplanetary research and the process of exploring other celestial bodies.

NASASpaceXBlue OriginMoonArtemis
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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