Two trams collided in Istanbul

·2·World
Two trams collided in Istanbul

On August 28, two trams collided in the Zeytinburnu district of Istanbul, Turkey. It has been reported that there are casualties as a result of the incident.

According to Anadolu Agency, the collision occurred between the Pazartekke and Topkapi stations on the T1 Kabatas–Bagcilar tram line. The cause of the incident has not yet been determined.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, police, fire-rescue, and medical teams were dispatched to the area. Medical assistance was provided to the injured.

Due to the collision, tram services on this route have been temporarily suspended. Authorities are currently working at the scene to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Further information regarding the investigation results and the condition of the injured is expected to be released.

IstanbulTurkeyTram CollisionZeytinburnuPublic Transport
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