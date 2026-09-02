Road Safety officer rescues woman whose Cobalt plunged into a canal

In the Orta Chirchik district of Tashkent region, a Cobalt driver lost control and drove the car into a canal. Thanks to the bravery of a Road Safety (YPX) officer, a woman in the car was rescued during the incident.

According to reports, while the Road Safety officer was performing his official duties, a Cobalt moving ahead of him suddenly lost control and plunged into the roadside canal.

Upon witnessing the situation, the officer immediately stopped his service vehicle and rushed to help without hesitation. Seeing the woman trapped in a dangerous situation in the water, he entered the canal and brought her ashore.

Afterwards, the woman was provided with necessary first aid and sent to the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the Road Safety officer entered the water in his uniform and saved the woman from the perilous situation.

This event also attracted significant attention on social networks. Users are highly praising the quick response and bravery of the Road Safety officer.