Road Safety officer rescues woman whose Cobalt plunged into a canal

·31·Society
Road Safety officer rescues woman whose Cobalt plunged into a canal

In the Orta Chirchik district of Tashkent region, a Cobalt driver lost control and drove the car into a canal. Thanks to the bravery of a Road Safety (YPX) officer, a woman in the car was rescued during the incident.

According to reports, while the Road Safety officer was performing his official duties, a Cobalt moving ahead of him suddenly lost control and plunged into the roadside canal.

Upon witnessing the situation, the officer immediately stopped his service vehicle and rushed to help without hesitation. Seeing the woman trapped in a dangerous situation in the water, he entered the canal and brought her ashore.

Afterwards, the woman was provided with necessary first aid and sent to the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the Road Safety officer entered the water in his uniform and saved the woman from the perilous situation.

This event also attracted significant attention on social networks. Users are highly praising the quick response and bravery of the Road Safety officer.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

In Tashkent, a tree fell on two moving carsIn Tashkent, a tree fell on two moving carsToday, 19:12Man rescues child who fell into canal in TashkentMan rescues child who fell into canal in TashkentToday, 19:09A $31.2 thousand visa fraud exposed in TashkentA $31.2 thousand visa fraud exposed in TashkentToday, 14:54A huge opportunity for female students: Local administrations will cover tuition feesA huge opportunity for female students: Local administrations will cover tuition feesToday, 12:45Zafarobod district hokim gets into a traffic accident: his condition is reported to be criticalZafarobod district hokim gets into a traffic accident: his condition is reported to be criticalToday, 12:41High-Profile Scandal in Andijan: Violence Against Disabled Children at the “Gamxurlik” CenterHigh-Profile Scandal in Andijan: Violence Against Disabled Children at the “Gamxurlik” CenterToday, 12:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan