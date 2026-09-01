Population density in Uzbekistan reaches 85.8 people per square kilometer

In Uzbekistan, population density has increased again over the past year. According to the National Statistics Committee, as of July 1, 2026, the average population density in the country stood at 85.8 people per square kilometer.

This figure is 1.5 people higher compared to the same date in 2025. The rise in population density is attributed to the growing population of the country, while the total land area of Uzbekistan remains unchanged.

In recent years, the indicator has changed as follows:

• As of July 1, 2022 — 79.3 people;

• As of July 1, 2023 — 81 people;

• As of July 1, 2024 — 82.7 people;

• As of July 1, 2025 — 84.3 people;

• As of July 1, 2026 — 85.8 people.

Thus, over the four years from 2022 to 2026, the average population density in the country increased by 6.5 people per square kilometer.

This figure represents the national average for Uzbekistan. Population density varies significantly across different regions.