Two enforcement proceedings bring reconciliation and peace to two families

·17·Society
Two enforcement proceedings bring reconciliation and peace to two families

Explanatory and preventive talks were held with the parties regarding two enforcement proceedings concerning the recovery of alimony, which were under the jurisdiction of the Zarbdor district department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau.

During the enforcement actions, parents were explained the rights and interests of the child, the responsibility of both parties in providing material support for the child, and the importance of mutual respect and compromise in family relations.

As a result of the work carried out, 2 families were reconciled. Most importantly, the contentious issue was resolved peacefully, and an agreement was reached between the parents in the interests of the children.

Such reconciliations serve not only to eliminate debt in alimony matters, but also to restore a healthy environment in the family and ensure comprehensive support for the children.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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