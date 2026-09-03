Tax debt did not go unnoticed: special machinery seized

As part of enforcement proceedings pending before the Arnasoy district division of the Bureau regarding the collection of tax debt, subsequent enforcement actions were carried out against the debtor LLC.

During the enforcement process, the property belonging to the debtor enterprise was inspected, and in order to ensure the collection of the tax debt, special machinery belonging to the LLC was seized.

This measure was implemented to ensure compliance with the requirements of the enforcement document, guarantee the return of funds subject to collection in favor of the state, and eliminate the debt.

Timely fulfillment of tax obligations is one of the important duties of every business entity. In case of failure to eliminate the debt voluntarily, property seizure and other compulsory enforcement measures may be applied in the manner prescribed by law.

Do not delay tax debt — do not give cause for compulsory enforcement measures!