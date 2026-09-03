Ljupcho Doriev named Super League Player of the Month for August

·35·Sport
Ljupcho Doriev named Super League Player of the Month for August

The Uzbekistan Professional Football League (UzPFL) has officially announced the "Player of the Month" for the Super League following the conclusion of August. Based on the votes of experts and fans, Ljupcho Doriev, the forward for Jizzakh's Sogdiana, was recognized as the monthly laureate. The North Macedonian striker made a significant contribution to his team's rise in the standings with his productivity and leadership qualities throughout the month.

A month of brilliance: Ljupcho Doriev's phenomenal stats

The Sogdiana forward had a truly stellar August, becoming the competition's most dangerous and effective player:

  • 8 goal contributions in 5 matches: The forward appeared in 5 matches last month, recording 5 goals and 3 assists to his name;

  • High efficiency: Doriev was directly involved in an average of 1.6 goal actions per match, demonstrating high consistency in finishing attacks and creating opportunities for his teammates.

Intense race: Who were the top five candidates?

The competition to be the best of the month was extremely fierce. Other contenders in the symbolic top five also recorded high results:

  • Husain Norchaev (Navbahor): 6 goals in 5 matches. The young forward, who became the top scorer of the month, was the absolute leader in the Namangan side's attacking line;

  • Vladimir Jovovic (Neftchi): 5 assists in 5 matches. The Fergana club's playmaker was unrivaled in the league for passing accuracy;

  • Vladimir Rodic (Bukhara): Recorded 3 goals and 1 assist in 5 matches, contributing to his team's crucial points;

  • Sukhrob Nurulloev (Lokomotiv): Stood out as the most active player for the "Railwaymen" with 2 goals and 2 assists in 5 matches.

Although Norchaev was the leader in pure goals and Jovovic in assists, the overall efficiency in the goal+assist system (5+3) ensured Ljupcho Doriev became the hero of the month.

Do you think the August Player of the Month award was deservedly given to Ljupcho Doriev, or were Husain Norchaev with his 6 goals or Vladimir Jovovic with his 5 assists more deserving? Which candidate would you have chosen? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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