Temur Kapadze named Super League Manager of the Month for August

The Uzbekistan Professional Football League (UzPFL) has officially announced the winner of the Super League 'Manager of the Month' award for August. The head coach of Namangan's Navbahor, Temur Kapadze was recognized as the monthly laureate for his masterful management and perfect winning streak. Under Kapadze, the Namangan side was the only team not to drop a single point in August, significantly strengthening their position in the title race.

A perfect winning run: Temur Kapadze's August stats

The Navbahor boss led his team to tactically perfect and prolific performances last month:

5 wins in 5 matches: The Namangan club secured victory in all 5 matches played in August, recording a 100% success rate (15 points out of 15);

Goal difference — 13:4: The 'Falcons' scored 13 goals in these matches while conceding only 4;

Balance of attack and defense: The team not only showcased the league's most vibrant attack but also acted reliably in defense, leaving opponents with almost no chances.

Fierce competition: Who were the top four contenders?

Temur Kapadze faced serious competition for this prestigious nomination from three other experienced and strong specialists in the championship:

Ulugbek Bakaev (Sogdiana): 5 matches, 4 wins, 1 loss (goal difference 9:6). The Jizzakh club dropped points in only one game, showing the second-best result;

Aleksandr Khomyakov (Bukhara): 5 matches, 3 wins, 2 draws (goal difference 11:5). Bukhara remained unbeaten in August, collecting points consistently;

Islom Ismoilov (Neftchi): 5 matches, 3 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss (goal difference 12:4). The Fergana team displayed attacking football and continued their fight among the leaders.

Nevertheless, the 100% winning record and high productivity ensured Temur Kapadze's status as the undisputed Manager of the Month.

Do you think Navbahor, led by Temur Kapadze, can bring the championship title back to Namangan this season? Which of the top four managers' style of play do you prefer? Leave your thoughts in the comments!