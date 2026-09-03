Who will be the best manager of the Premier League season start? The quartet of contenders...

·25·Sport
Who will be the best manager of the Premier League season start? The quartet of contenders...

The new Premier League season has started intensely. The Premier League press office has announced the official list of nominees for the 'Barclays Manager of the Month' award for August. In this short monthly period, only four specialists managed to achieve a 100% record with their teams.

The list includes well-known managers who have started at new clubs, as well as a sensational candidate who unexpectedly joined the ranks of the giants.

Candidates with a perfect record and their statistics:

Each of the candidates played two matches in August and collected maximum points:

  • Xabi Alonso (Chelsea): 2 wins, goal difference +4. The Spanish specialist, who took charge of the Londoners, started his Premier League career with a very confident and attacking style of play;

  • Enzo Maresca (Manchester City): 2 games, 2 wins, goal difference +4. After Pep Guardiola's departure, the Italian manager took over the 'Citizens' and, despite major changes in the squad, made a bold and winning start;

  • Mikel Arteta (Arsenal): 2 games, 2 wins, goal difference +4. The 'Gunners' boss demonstrated traditional consistency with his team, starting the season with championship ambitions;

  • Sergej Jakirović (Hull): 2 games, 2 wins, goal difference +3. The biggest discovery of August — the manager of the modest Hull team earned a worthy place among the league giants.

When will the winner be determined?

The name of the Manager of the Month is determined based on fan votes on the official Premier League website and the conclusions of a special panel of football experts. The voting results and the winner's name will be officially announced on September 11.

In your opinion, who deserves the August Manager of the Month award more: Alonso and Maresca, who started their new projects with victories, the consistent Arteta, or Jakirović, who caused a sensation among the giants? Leave your vote in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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