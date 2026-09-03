Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max tablet announced

·2·Technology
Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max tablet announced

Xiaomi has revealed the first official details of its new flagship device, the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max tablet. Although the full presentation is scheduled for September 7, the device's design and key technical specifications have already been announced, sparking significant interest among tech enthusiasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to Ixbt.com, the new tablet is manufactured in a slim, all-metal body, with a design that fully meets modern requirements. The company showcased the device in a deep wine-red color. Interestingly, it is speculated that this same color might also be featured on the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro smartphones. A matching keyboard for the tablet was also introduced.

Unique processor and high performance

The back panel of the device features an elongated camera block and the XRING logo. The main highlight of this tablet is the new flagship Xiaomi Xring O3 processor. The manufacturer claims that this processor is capable of scoring over 5 million points in AnTuTu benchmark tests.

This SoC is equipped with a 10-core CPU (based on a 6+4 scheme) with a maximum frequency of 4.35 GHz. Additionally, the device is powered by a 16-core G2-Ultra NX graphics chip that supports third-generation ray tracing technology, ensuring high speed in games and demanding graphic applications.

Large screen and laptop-alternative capabilities

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max is equipped with a large 13.3-inch display, providing users with ample opportunities for comfortable content viewing and professional task execution. The new device is expected to be the first tablet to come with Xiaomi's HyperOS 4 operating system pre-installed.

The system is specifically optimized for efficient work on large screens, and the tablet supports various PC-level applications. When used with a physical keyboard, Xiaomi positions this device not just as an entertainment tool, but as a worthy alternative to a laptop for specific workflows.

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