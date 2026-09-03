New features of the Xiaomi 18 Fold flagship revealed

Just four days before its official presentation, Xiaomi has revealed new and exciting details about its upcoming foldable flagship, the Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone. As reported by ixbt.com, the upcoming device is attracting attention not only for its advanced technical capabilities but also for its unique camera system and high performance. This is reported by news source.

According to company representatives, one of the key highlights of the new model is its external screen. Measuring 5.38 inches with a 4:3 aspect ratio, this screen can be used as a large viewfinder in the style of classic compact cameras when folded. When the phone is unfolded, the external display is capable of showing the image from the main camera in real-time, allowing the user to perfectly control the frame.

Leica optics and advanced cameras

The smartphone's optical capabilities were developed in collaboration with the famous Leica brand and include three modules. The main camera uses a 1/1.56-inch 50 MP sensor and Leica Summilux optics. It is accompanied by a 50 MP telephoto module with 3.5x optical zoom and an ultra-wide-angle camera with the same resolution.

The device offers extensive capabilities not only for shooting but also for processing captured material. In particular, the unfolded smartphone is expected to serve as a platform for content creation and feature professional "PC-level" software, although the names of specific applications are currently being kept secret.

High performance and technical specifications

The hardware platform is based on the powerful SoC Xring O3 processor, which scored over 5.22 million points in the AnTuTu test. The device is also equipped with modern LPDDR6 memory with a bandwidth of up to 113.8 GB/s. The Xiaomi 18 Fold will be one of the first devices to run on the HyperOS 4 operating system.

The external and internal displays of the smartphone are protected by two-layer UTG ultra-thin glass. The battery capacity is 6000 mAh, supporting 67W wired and 50W wireless charging technologies. A new generation of the special Dragon Bone hinge has been developed for the foldable construction.

To ensure the device's durability, Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0 and a frame made of 7000-series aluminum alloy are used, which is resistant to drops from heights of up to 1.2 meters. All the latest details about the Xiaomi 18 Fold, including its price, will be fully revealed at the presentation on September 7.