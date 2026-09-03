New features of the Xiaomi 18 Fold flagship revealed

·21·Technology
New features of the Xiaomi 18 Fold flagship revealed

Just four days before its official presentation, Xiaomi has revealed new and exciting details about its upcoming foldable flagship, the Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone. As reported by ixbt.com, the upcoming device is attracting attention not only for its advanced technical capabilities but also for its unique camera system and high performance. This is reported by news source.

According to company representatives, one of the key highlights of the new model is its external screen. Measuring 5.38 inches with a 4:3 aspect ratio, this screen can be used as a large viewfinder in the style of classic compact cameras when folded. When the phone is unfolded, the external display is capable of showing the image from the main camera in real-time, allowing the user to perfectly control the frame.

Leica optics and advanced cameras

The smartphone's optical capabilities were developed in collaboration with the famous Leica brand and include three modules. The main camera uses a 1/1.56-inch 50 MP sensor and Leica Summilux optics. It is accompanied by a 50 MP telephoto module with 3.5x optical zoom and an ultra-wide-angle camera with the same resolution.

The device offers extensive capabilities not only for shooting but also for processing captured material. In particular, the unfolded smartphone is expected to serve as a platform for content creation and feature professional "PC-level" software, although the names of specific applications are currently being kept secret.

High performance and technical specifications

The hardware platform is based on the powerful SoC Xring O3 processor, which scored over 5.22 million points in the AnTuTu test. The device is also equipped with modern LPDDR6 memory with a bandwidth of up to 113.8 GB/s. The Xiaomi 18 Fold will be one of the first devices to run on the HyperOS 4 operating system.

The external and internal displays of the smartphone are protected by two-layer UTG ultra-thin glass. The battery capacity is 6000 mAh, supporting 67W wired and 50W wireless charging technologies. A new generation of the special Dragon Bone hinge has been developed for the foldable construction.

To ensure the device's durability, Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0 and a frame made of 7000-series aluminum alloy are used, which is resistant to drops from heights of up to 1.2 meters. All the latest details about the Xiaomi 18 Fold, including its price, will be fully revealed at the presentation on September 7.

XiaomiXiaomi 18 FoldSmartphonesLeicaTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Google introduces WeatherNext 3 AI model as a new milestone in meteorologyGoogle introduces WeatherNext 3 AI model as a new milestone in meteorologyToday, 20:27New Record Set for Solid-State Batteries in JapanNew Record Set for Solid-State Batteries in JapanToday, 19:22Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max tablet announcedXiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max tablet announcedToday, 19:00Giant decagonal atmospheric anomaly discovered on SaturnGiant decagonal atmospheric anomaly discovered on SaturnToday, 17:58Venus life search mission tied to Neutron rocketVenus life search mission tied to Neutron rocketToday, 17:22Physicists detect mysterious signal that could be a dark matter particlePhysicists detect mysterious signal that could be a dark matter particleToday, 14:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations