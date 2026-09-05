Mourinho reacts to sensational defeat against Betis

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Mourinho reacts to sensational defeat against Betis

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho shared his thoughts with Marca after the unexpected 0-1 away defeat against Real Betis in the 4th round of La Liga. The Madrid manager emphasized that his team dominated the pitch and admitted that the result is extremely difficult to explain or logically accept.

“We would have been disappointed even with a draw”: Mourinho’s unexpected admission

The Portuguese specialist specifically noted that the quality of his team's performance did not match the final result:

  • Full control on the pitch: “I think the team played a strong game. Sometimes you lose and you don't understand why, you don't know how to explain it. We had complete control. The center-backs performed at an excellent level, they controlled everything on the pitch. We created many combinations and scoring chances in attack,” said the manager.

  • The shock of defeat: “Even if the match had ended in a draw, we would have been disappointed because we did much more to win. Now, just imagine our state after a defeat,” Mourinho expressed his frustration.

Praise for Carlos Espi and the puzzle of controversial moments

During the press conference, the coach touched upon certain players and controversial moments:

  • “He hit a fantastic shot”: “Carlos Espi hit a fantastic shot. Maybe there was an offside in that situation, maybe not. But he did his job perfectly. His potential is huge and he will continue to develop. I am very pleased with this player,” the head coach said, praising the young talent's performance.

  • Refereeing controversies: When asked about controversial decisions in the game, the Portuguese coach responded more calmly than usual: “I haven't studied them in detail. I didn't rewatch them in the dressing room either, so I cannot judge them right now.”

Tournament table: 9-point density and the fight in Seville

Following this result, the intrigue in the La Liga leaders' group has intensified:

  • “Real” remains in 2nd place: Having suffered their first defeat of the season, Mourinho’s men remain in 2nd place with 9 points based on goal difference;

  • “Betis” among the giants: The victory over the “Royal Club” brought the Seville club to 3rd place in the table, also with 9 points.

Do you think Real Madrid's misfortune in Seville was just a coincidence, or is José Mourinho's tactic starting to falter against strong La Liga teams? Will the “Royal Club” be able to reclaim its position in the coming rounds? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Real MadridJosé MourinhoLa LigaReal BetisFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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