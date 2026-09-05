Shocking Sensation: PSG loses at home to Monaco and drops to 12th place

The 3rd round of Ligue 1 delivered one of the biggest sensations in European football this week. Reigning champions PSG, hosting Monaco at the Parc des Princes, suffered a painful 1-2 defeat after initially leading 1-0. Having collected only 2 points in their first three matches, the Parisian superclub has slipped to 12th place in the standings, while Monaco, maintaining a perfect record, has solidified their position as the sole leader of the championship.

Comeback at the Parc des Princes: The turnaround following Marquinhos' goal

Although the match began with the hosts showing intensity, the initiative shifted completely to the principality club in the second half:

Early lead from Marquinhos: In the 31st minute, team captain Marquinhos headed in a corner kick to open the scoring and put the Parisians ahead (1-0);

Nazinho's equalizer: Increasing the pressure in the second half, the visitors leveled the score in the 58th minute thanks to a precise effort from Nazinho (1-1);

Idumbo's winning goal: In the 72nd minute, the young Monegasque winger Idumbo outplayed PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov to score the decisive goal of the match (1-2).

Star-studded squad and Monaco's iron defense

Luis Enrique's men pushed hard until the final minutes, but they could not break through the visitors' defense:

Wing of stars: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, João Neves, Vitinha, and Achraf Hakimi started for PSG. To change the course of the game, the coaching staff brought on Ferran Torres and Lucas Hernandez in the 63rd minute, followed by Ousmane Dembélé in the 68th;

Hradecky and Dier's fortress: Monaco's defensive line, led by goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecký and experienced defender Eric Dier, calmly repelled all pressure from the Parisians;

Nervous moments: Following a clash in the 68th minute, Lucas Hernandez and visiting defender Jordan Teze were shown yellow cards.

Standings: A giant in 12th place and Monaco with 9 points

An unexpected situation has emerged in the early rounds of the French championship:

PSG crisis: With two draws and one defeat in their first three matches, the Paris club has only 2 points, sitting in 12th place after a very difficult start to the season;

Monaco at the top: Having won all 3 matches, Monaco has collected 9 points to become the leader of Ligue 1.

What do you think is the reason for PSG's poor start to the season — is the team struggling to adapt to the new squad and tactics, or have opponents already found the key to beating the Parisians? Can Monaco snatch the title this season? Leave your thoughts in the comments!