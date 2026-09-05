Drama in Seville: Real Madrid defeated by Betis

·21·Sport
Drama in Seville: Real Madrid defeated by Betis

A major upset occurred in the 4th round of La Liga: Real Madrid, having started the season with three consecutive wins, suffered a 0-1 defeat away to Betis. The most dramatic moment of the match, which left fans stunned, occurred in the 90+4th minute: the team's main star Kylian Mbappé failed to convert a penalty that could have secured an inevitable draw.

A decisive strike from Perrott and 90+4th-minute shock

The match in Seville remained tense and nerve-wracking until the final minutes:

  • The substitute hero: Striker Troy Perrott, who replaced Hernandez in the 69th minute, scored against Thibaut Courtois just 12 minutes later in the 81st minute, putting the hosts in front (1-0);

  • Mbappé's mistake: In stoppage time, the Madrid side pressed forward, and in the 90+4th minute, the referee awarded a penalty to Betis. However, the shot taken by Kylian Mbappéwent wide, and the French forward wasted the final opportunity to save the 'Royal Club';

  • Heroics of the Betis defense: The hosts' goalkeeper Valles and the defensive line calmly neutralized all attempts by the star attacking trio led by Vinícius, Mbappé, and Bellingham.

Why did the star lineup fail? Madrid's stumble

Although the Real Madrid manager fielded the strongest possible squad, the team lacked precision in the final moments:

  • Imbalance in defense and midfield: While Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, and Marc Cucurella operated in defense, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, and Arda Güler tried to control the game in midfield. However, Betis's physical style of play disrupted Madrid's plans;

  • A rain of yellow cards: Both sides displayed intense clashes as if in an octagon. For Madrid, Arda Güler (45), Ibrahima Konaté (55), and Eduardo Camavinga (62) were cautioned, while Bernal, Roca, and Natan received yellow cards for the hosts.

Tournament table: Points leveled and intrigue intensifies

Following this clash, the situation at the top of La Liga has tightened:

  • Real Madrid remains in 2nd place: Having suffered their first point loss of the season, the Madrid club remains in 2nd place with 9 points;

  • Betis among the giants: The Seville team, having achieved a sensational victory, also reached 9 points and climbed to 3rd place in the league table based on goal difference.

In your opinion, was Kylian Mbappé's penalty miss in the final seconds caused by pressure, or is there still a lack of chemistry in Real Madrid's attack? How serious a blow will this defeat be to Madrid's title race? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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