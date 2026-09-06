Porto Prepares for Manchester City Clash After Portuguese League Victory

Portugal's Porto continued their successful run in the domestic league, defeating Moreirense 2-1 to extend their winning streak to five matches. Despite falling behind early at the Estádio do Dragão, the hosts showed character to secure three crucial points. However, according to ixbt.com and sports outlets, the match was overshadowed by a serious injury to midfielder Victor Froholdt, leaving head coach Francesco Farioli to prepare his squad for the upcoming Champions League fixture. This is reported by Goal.com .

The visitors opened the scoring in the 20th minute, putting Porto in a difficult position. The hosts then increased their intensity and took control. Just before halftime, Jan Bednarek equalized with a precise header. Early in the second half, William Gomes found the net to put his team ahead, a goal that ultimately decided the match.

Victor Froholdt's injury and hospitalization

The match ended with worrying moments for Porto. In stoppage time, Moreirense midfielder Guilherme Liberato committed a reckless challenge on the Danish midfielder, resulting in a red card. Following the collision, Victor Froholdt had to be stretchered off the pitch and was immediately taken to the hospital.

Head coach Francesco Farioli did not hide the team's deep concern during the post-match press conference. The coach stated that the player is undergoing all necessary medical examinations at the hospital, and his condition has shown some positive signs since the incident.

Addressing the player's condition, Farioli commented: “He is undergoing tests at the hospital, but everything seems to be okay. He is conscious and the reports are positive. The images were very scary and we were all terrified, but he is in good spirits and under medical supervision. It seems it was just a big scare.”

European Cup clash with Manchester City

Following their domestic victory, Porto is shifting its full focus to the international stage. The team faces a very difficult and responsible Champions League match against English champions Manchester City.

Francesco Farioli acknowledged the financial power and the potential of the star-studded squad of their opponents, admitting this match will be a serious test for the team. Porto's coaching staff is expected to prepare a specific tactical plan against Manchester City, taking into account the current squad issues and Victor Froholdt's situation.