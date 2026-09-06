Nighttime Emergency in Rostov: 30 Drone Attacks, Apartment Buildings Destroyed

On the night of September 6, Russia's Rostov region faced an unprecedented, massive, and destructive air attack. Although air defense forces neutralized nearly 30 unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) over the region, residential areas in Rostov-on-Don suffered significant damage. Following the collapse of upper floors and roofs of apartment buildings, residents were urgently evacuated, and a child was hospitalized with injuries. The city administration immediately declared a state of emergency (CHS) within the perimeter of the affected buildings.

Destruction in apartment buildings: Child injured and evacuations

Serious damage points were recorded in the city following the nighttime explosions:

Destruction in the Sovetsky district: Regional Governor Yuri Slyusar reported that two multi-story residential buildings in the district were severely damaged—the upper floors of one building were destroyed, while the roof and all windows of the second building were shattered.

Hospitalized child: A minor who was inside the house during the attack sustained serious injuries and was immediately hospitalized; doctors are providing the necessary care to save their life.

Leninsky district and state of emergency: In the city's Leninsky district, windows in residential buildings and apartments were also shattered. The government declared a local state of emergency around the damaged buildings and relocated residents to safe areas.

30 drone attacks and regional damages

The airstrikes were not limited to the administrative center:

A difficult night for air defense: Air defense systems shot down over thirty targets across the Rostov, Bataysk, Matveyevo-Kurgan, Myasnikovsky, Azov, Millerovo, and Chertkovsky districts.

Fires in Azov and Bataysk: In the Azov district, the facades and windows of four private houses were destroyed, and large fires broke out in dry grass; roofs of buildings in gardening associations in the Bataysk and Myasnikovsky districts were damaged.

Mobilization of emergency services: Rescuers and emergency brigades are working in all areas to neutralize drone debris and extinguish fires.

Logistical paralysis: Locomotive damaged, 7 trains delayed

The consequences of the attack also dealt a heavy blow to the regional transport system:

Emergency on the railway: In the Chertkovsky district, a downed drone directly damaged a railway locomotive.

Train traffic suspended: Due to this infrastructural damage, railway traffic was disrupted, and the schedules of at least seven passenger and freight trains were affected and halted.

Do you think these massive nighttime drone attacks on border regions and strategic transport logistics indicate that the conflict is entering a new and more dangerous phase? How effective are the security measures in Russian regions? Leave your thoughts in the comments!