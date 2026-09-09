A mobile reception was held in Bozatau district, Republic of Karakalpakstan

Mobile receptions are being organized by R.T.Khalmuratov, the head of the Republic of Karakalpakstan Department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau, for citizens living in remote districts.

One such reception took place on September 5 of this year in the building of the People's Reception Office in Bozatau district. During the event, the appeals of 17 citizens were heard, 6 of which were resolved on the spot. The remaining appeals were placed under special control, and relevant instructions were given to officials for their lawful resolution.

For example, the appeal of citizen A.B., who requested the enforcement of a court decision to return 100 million sums, was positively resolved on the same day.

Currently, the department head's mobile receptions are continuing based on an approved schedule.