Xiaomi introduces the new generation Mijia Air Pump 3 automatic inflator

The Xiaomi brand has announced its latest convenient gadget, the Mijia Air Pump 3 pocket inflator. Due to its compact size and high performance, this device is expected to become an indispensable assistant for car owners, cyclists, and outdoor enthusiasts. According to ixbt.com, the new pump features several significant technical improvements compared to previous generation models, and its price has been set to be affordable for consumers. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

Currently, this product is being offered on the Xiaomi Mall and Xiaomi Youpin platforms as part of a crowdfunding campaign. In the initial phase, participants can purchase it for 179 yuan, while its recommended future retail price is 199 yuan. The combination of an affordable price and modern features is driving a sharp increase in demand for the gadget.

Technical capabilities and efficiency

The new generation pump is equipped with a 21 mm lithium cylinder and a powerful electric motor capable of generating pressure up to 150 PSI. The manufacturer claims that compared to the Mi Air Pump 2 model, the new device's inflation speed has increased by 25 percent. For example, it takes only 6 minutes to inflate a standard 205/55 R16 car tire from zero to 2.5 bar.

For user convenience, the device features six preset operating modes. These allow for easy inflation of car, motorcycle, bicycle, and electric scooter tires, as well as various balls. There is also a manual adjustment mode where the desired pressure value is set by the user, and the pump stops automatically once the target is reached.

Safety and autonomy

To ensure accuracy, the digital sensor performs measurements with a precision of ±1 PSI. An automatic calibration function that activates upon startup guarantees the device's correct operation even in high-altitude areas. A newly added safety valve allows for simultaneous inflation and deflation, helping to adjust pressure with maximum precision.

The gadget's autonomous operation is powered by two lithium batteries with a capacity of 2500 mAh. According to Xiaomi, a fully charged battery is sufficient to inflate up to 10 car tires on a single charge. The housing includes a screen that displays the process in real-time, as well as an LED light with constant and SOS modes. The set includes a French valve, a needle, a quick-connect adapter, and a convenient storage pouch.