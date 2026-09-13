“Cagliari” defeated “Atalanta” away — an unexpected sensation in the 4th round of Serie A!

The wave of unexpected results and sensations in the Italian Serie A continues. The match held in Bergamo within the 4th round became a true cold shower for “Atalanta”, considered one of the tournament favorites. Gian Piero Gasperini's wards hosted the fighting “Cagliari” club in front of their home fans and lost with a score of 1:2.

Although Bergamo's leader Gianluca Scamacca answered Mendy's early goal for the guests at the end of the first half, a precise strike by Daniel Maldini in the second half handed the Sardinians a sensational three points. This defeat dragged the Bergamo giant down in the standings and further heated up the mid-table race in Serie A.

So, why did “Atalanta” lose at home, how did Maldini punish the opponent's defense, and what changes occurred in the standings after this sensation?

Mendy's early strike and Scamacca's response before the break

The match at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo started intensely from the opening minutes:

In the 19th minute, the guests opened the score: Cagliari forward Mendy shook the goal guarded by Marco Carnesecchi in the 19th minute, stunning the hosts (0:1);

Scamacca's salvation before the break: Atalanta launched relentless pressure and managed to restore balance in the 41st minute of the first half thanks to Gianluca Scamacca's skill (1:1);

Psychological advantage lost: Although they went into the break with a draw, the hosts failed to solidify this advantage in the second half.

Maldini's winning goal and Atalanta's unfortunate substitutions

In the second 45 minutes, Cagliari played disciplined defense and struck a fatal blow on the counterattack:

The 61st-minute shock: One of Serie A's talented players, Daniel Maldini, took advantage of a mistake in the Bergamo defense in the 61st minute, authoring Cagliari's winning goal (1:2);

Rotation that did not yield the expected result: After conceding the goal, Gasperini threw fresh forces such as Bernasconi, Krstović, Raspadori, and Pašalić onto the pitch, but they could not break through the tight defense of the Sardinians;

Atalanta lineup: Carnesecchi, Bellanova, Kossounou, Scalvini, Kolašinac (Bernasconi, 68), Samardžić (Raspadori, 77), Kessié (Pašalić, 86), Éderson, De Ketelaere, Scamacca (Krstović, 68), Rowe.

Side by side in the standings: A 7-point competition

The outcome of this clash equalized the positions of both clubs in the tournament table:

Atalanta plunged to 8th place: After this loss of points, the Bergamo team remained in 8th position in the standings with 7 points, beginning to lag behind the leaders;

Cagliari climbed to 9th position: Recording a sensation away in Bergamo, the Sardinians also brought their points to 7, taking 9th place based on goal difference;

Unexpected balance in Serie A: The regular loss of points by grand clubs once again proved that this year in the Italian championship, any mid-table team can compete on equal terms with top clubs.

This defeat in Bergamo served as a serious warning for Atalanta ahead of upcoming matches. Meanwhile, Cagliari celebrated one of the brightest victories of the season, giving their fans a big celebration.

In your opinion, is Atalanta's home defeat to Cagliari a mistake by the coaching staff, or are signs of physical fatigue showing in the team? How unexpected do you think the race for the European qualification zone in Serie A will be this season?

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