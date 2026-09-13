“Cagliari” defeated “Atalanta” away — an unexpected sensation in the 4th round of Serie A!

·3·Sport
“Cagliari” defeated “Atalanta” away — an unexpected sensation in the 4th round of Serie A!

The wave of unexpected results and sensations in the Italian Serie A continues. The match held in Bergamo within the 4th round became a true cold shower for “Atalanta”, considered one of the tournament favorites. Gian Piero Gasperini's wards hosted the fighting “Cagliari” club in front of their home fans and lost with a score of 1:2.

Although Bergamo's leader Gianluca Scamacca answered Mendy's early goal for the guests at the end of the first half, a precise strike by Daniel Maldini in the second half handed the Sardinians a sensational three points. This defeat dragged the Bergamo giant down in the standings and further heated up the mid-table race in Serie A.

So, why did “Atalanta” lose at home, how did Maldini punish the opponent's defense, and what changes occurred in the standings after this sensation?

Mendy's early strike and Scamacca's response before the break

The match at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo started intensely from the opening minutes:

  • In the 19th minute, the guests opened the score: Cagliari forward Mendy shook the goal guarded by Marco Carnesecchi in the 19th minute, stunning the hosts (0:1);

  • Scamacca's salvation before the break: Atalanta launched relentless pressure and managed to restore balance in the 41st minute of the first half thanks to Gianluca Scamacca's skill (1:1);

  • Psychological advantage lost: Although they went into the break with a draw, the hosts failed to solidify this advantage in the second half.

Maldini's winning goal and Atalanta's unfortunate substitutions

In the second 45 minutes, Cagliari played disciplined defense and struck a fatal blow on the counterattack:

  • The 61st-minute shock: One of Serie A's talented players, Daniel Maldini, took advantage of a mistake in the Bergamo defense in the 61st minute, authoring Cagliari's winning goal (1:2);

  • Rotation that did not yield the expected result: After conceding the goal, Gasperini threw fresh forces such as Bernasconi, Krstović, Raspadori, and Pašalić onto the pitch, but they could not break through the tight defense of the Sardinians;

  • Atalanta lineup: Carnesecchi, Bellanova, Kossounou, Scalvini, Kolašinac (Bernasconi, 68), Samardžić (Raspadori, 77), Kessié (Pašalić, 86), Éderson, De Ketelaere, Scamacca (Krstović, 68), Rowe.

Side by side in the standings: A 7-point competition

The outcome of this clash equalized the positions of both clubs in the tournament table:

  • Atalanta plunged to 8th place: After this loss of points, the Bergamo team remained in 8th position in the standings with 7 points, beginning to lag behind the leaders;

  • Cagliari climbed to 9th position: Recording a sensation away in Bergamo, the Sardinians also brought their points to 7, taking 9th place based on goal difference;

  • Unexpected balance in Serie A: The regular loss of points by grand clubs once again proved that this year in the Italian championship, any mid-table team can compete on equal terms with top clubs.

This defeat in Bergamo served as a serious warning for Atalanta ahead of upcoming matches. Meanwhile, Cagliari celebrated one of the brightest victories of the season, giving their fans a big celebration.

In your opinion, is Atalanta's home defeat to Cagliari a mistake by the coaching staff, or are signs of physical fatigue showing in the team? How unexpected do you think the race for the European qualification zone in Serie A will be this season?

Leave your comments and share this analysis of the sensational clash in Italian football with all football fans and friends!

AtalantaCagliariBergamoDaniel Maldini
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ronaldo's team shocked against the underdog: Al-Nassr records unexpected drawRonaldo's team shocked against the underdog: Al-Nassr records unexpected drawToday, 06:21Arteta's joker delivers a "golden" goal!: Arsenal defeats Sunderland 2:0Arteta's joker delivers a "golden" goal!: Arsenal defeats Sunderland 2:0Today, 06:09Real Madrid thrash Rayo Vallecano as Kylian Mbappé scores a braceReal Madrid thrash Rayo Vallecano as Kylian Mbappé scores a braceToday, 03:54Jakhongir Orozov played 90 minutes: Rubin takes a crucial point from CSKA's home groundJakhongir Orozov played 90 minutes: Rubin takes a crucial point from CSKA's home groundToday, 01:03«Incredible comeback in Rome and a 2-minute brace!»: AC Milan rescue a draw from 0:2 down«Incredible comeback in Rome and a 2-minute brace!»: AC Milan rescue a draw from 0:2 downToday, 00:57Behruz Karimov plays 90 minutes: A 2:2 thriller between Lugano and Young BoysBehruz Karimov plays 90 minutes: A 2:2 thriller between Lugano and Young BoysToday, 00:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the Manchester City match against Porto?
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the Manchester City match against Porto?