“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President

During the head of state's regular working visit to the districts of Tashkent, a sincere and touching event took place that drew widespread public attention. While visiting the Almazar district, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev closely inspected a special innovative playground designed to teach the younger generation the rules of "Road Safety." A brief yet historic and lively dialogue took place between the head of state and a Main Directorate of Internal Affairs officer (lieutenant colonel) who introduced the practical process to the President and demonstrated the initiative to teach children road culture. Appreciating the officer's many years of impeccable labor and fortitude, the head of state gave an on-the-spot instruction to nominate her for the next senior officer rank of "Colonel." So, how did this remarkable conversation in Almazar unfold, what instructions did the President give to the responsible leaders, and why is this event sparking heated discussions on social networks?

“Where did you study, when did you become a lieutenant colonel?”: Dialogue between the President and the Internal Affairs officer

Moments of the sincere and exciting Q&A that occurred during the visit:

Presentation of the initiative: The Internal Affairs officer outlined the plan to introduce a new system teaching safe movement for school and kindergarten students to the head of state: "We want to introduce a practical training practice";

Education and experience: In response to the President's question, "Where did you study?" the officer replied: "I graduated from the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in 2005";

Term and service: In response to the head of state's inquiry about the duration of her rank, the officer stated that she has been serving with the status of lieutenant colonel since 2017.

“Let's give a recommendation to Tashpulatov!”: Unexpected high recognition

The officer's loyal and devoted service in the rank of lieutenant colonel for nearly 10 years earned high praise from the President:

“You can become a colonel”: In a pleased mood, the head of state stated: "It's been ten years, now you can become a colonel. Let's give a recommendation to Tashpulatov. Let's grant the rank of colonel", — giving a recommendation on the spot that serves as an instruction to the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Aziz Tashpulatov;

Loyalty to the military oath: In response to this high trust, the Internal Affairs officer resolutely replied: "I faithfully serve the Republic of Uzbekistan!";

Gratitude of the head of state: President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed sincere gratitude and wished her great success in her responsible professional activities.

Tribute to the labor of female officers and incentives in the sector

These moments in Almazar served as a great moral encouragement for thousands of employees serving in the internal affairs system:

Appreciation of labor: The fact that the President has face-to-face, sincere communication with employees of every sector and personally evaluates years of selfless labor demonstrates the humanitarian nature of state policy;

Focus on road safety: The system of practically teaching road rules to children and youth in interactive playgrounds is of decisive importance in preventing road accidents;

Activity of female officers: The promotion of women to senior officer ranks within the internal affairs system, particularly in the Road Safety Department—one of the toughest areas in the sector—is an example of gender equality and social justice in the system.

Such attention and personal recommendation shown by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to an ordinary Internal Affairs officer performing her duty in the Almazar district is being warmly welcomed among the people.

In your opinion, should such a system of direct incentives for employees who have selflessly worked faithfully in their field for many years be widely applied in other areas as well? Can practically teaching young children road traffic rules from kindergarten and school ages in our cities reduce future accidents? Leave your sincere thoughts in the comments and share the details of this historic and heartfelt dialogue of the President with all your loved ones and acquaintances!