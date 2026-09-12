Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits the new “ToshTech” University — the President's important call!

A new innovative center that will make a truly historical turning point in Uzbekistan's higher education system and engineering field has opened its doors. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during his visit to the Almazar district of Tashkent, personally familiarized himself with the activities of the modern “ToshTech” Technical University. This strategic project, with a total value of nearly 69.5 billion soums, aims to train a completely new generation of national industrial engineers in our country. Most surprisingly, all the first selected students of this higher education institution will study on a 100 percent full state grant basis, and this free education guarantee will remain in place until 2030. So, what directions have been opened in the new institution where classes are taught entirely in English, which prestigious institutes from Italy, Germany, and China have been involved in its education system, and what life lesson did the president emphasize to the students?

69.5 billion soum modernization: How was “ToshTech” created?

Organized on the basis of the head of state's decree dated September 8, 2025, the new higher education institution is fundamentally transforming higher engineering education:

Complete renovation of the 7-story building: Using 69.5 billion soums, the 7-story academic building of the Tashkent State Technical University was fully reconstructed;

State-of-the-art laboratories: Classrooms and laboratories were equipped with the most modern technological equipment and devices meeting world standards;

Absolute independence: “ToshTech” operates as an advanced state higher educational institution that is independent in academic, financial, and organizational-managerial aspects;

Plan until 2030: According to the established program, by 2030, the relevant faculties and departments of TSTU will be gradually integrated into this very new innovation ecosystem.

400 selected out of 1,654: 100% state grant guarantee!

The new engineering institution caused a huge sensation among young people during its very first admission process:

Fierce competition: A total of 1,654 applicants applied for the 2026/2027 academic year, out of which the most knowledgeable and talented 400 were selected;

Free education for all: 100 percent of the admitted students gained the opportunity to study on a full state grant basis;

Grants continue until 2030: This unprecedented privilege will continue in subsequent years, and all students admitted until the 2029/2030 academic year will be educated at the expense of the state;

Classes in English only: The educational process is conducted entirely in English, involving highly qualified foreign specialists of international caliber alongside local scientists.

Four main directions and an alliance with global education giants

At “ToshTech,” dry theory has been completely abandoned, and only practical and industry-oriented programs have been introduced:

4 strategic engineering directions: Students will receive in-depth knowledge in industrial engineering and management, electrical engineering, power engineering, and materials science and nanotechnology;

Internationally prestigious partners: The university was created in direct cooperation with the world's leading centers — Shanghai Jiao Tong (China), Polytechnic University of Milan (Italy), Constructor University Bremen (Germany), and the consulting giant Boston Consulting Group (BCG);

Job guarantee: Direct contracts were signed with industry flagships such as “ACWA Power,” “UzAuto Motors,” “Thermal Power Plants,” and “Regional Electric Networks” so that students can do internships during their studies and secure guaranteed employment in the future.

“Knowledge is a wealth that no one can take away”: Call from the President to youth

The head of our state had a sincere conversation with professors, teachers, and student youth at the new center, specifically emphasizing the incomparable power of modern knowledge in human life:

«I repeat once again: a person's property, status, or other material wealth may be temporary or disappear, but no one and no force can take away the knowledge and experience in their mind and heart. Knowledge is a person's safest and most useful investment».

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, while taking a commemorative photo with the students, stated that this institution must become the main pillar in industrializing Uzbekistan and transitioning it to a high-tech economy. The launch of “ToshTech” University has opened up wide prospects for the country's youth to enter the world and become engineers trained to the highest international standards while staying in their homeland.

In your opinion, can such modern engineering higher education institutions taught in foreign languages and based on 100 percent grants bring Uzbekistan's industry to a new level? Will the investment in knowledge and guaranteed employment become the main factor for young specialists to stay and work in the country? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this joyful news analysis of education in our country with all your friends and students!