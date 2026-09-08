Within the framework of the official visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to the Republic of Serbia, an official and ceremonial welcoming ceremony for the head of our state took place at the magnificent Palace of Serbia in Belgrade. The leader of the host country, Aleksandar Vučić, warmly and respectfully greeted the distinguished guest. The reception ceremony in the palace square featured the highest level of military honors at the state level. So, what details enriched this ceremonial event, and in which directions did the leaders of the two countries begin negotiations? At the end of the article, we will reveal all the details regarding the main intrigue — the unique moments of the ceremonial reception and the initial stage of official dialogue.

High honors and military respect at the Palace of Serbia

The ceremony to welcome the head of state was organized in accordance with the highest diplomatic traditions:

Greeting of the heads of state: President Aleksandar Vučić personally welcomed the leader of Uzbekistan at the Palace of Serbia and established a warm dialogue;

National anthems and military orchestra: A guard of honor lined up in the grand square, and the national anthems of Uzbekistan and Serbia were solemnly played by a military orchestra;

Ceremonial salute and artillery gunfire: In honor of the distinguished guest, military artillery guns fired ten rounds, delivering a high-level ceremonial salute.

Dialogue with delegations and official protocol

Following the ceremonial event, the official dialogue process between the leaders continued:

Inspection of the guard of honor: Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Aleksandar Vučić walked past the ranks of the guard of honor and greeted the soldiers;

Introduction of the official delegation members: The leaders of the two countries met with government members and official representatives participating in the negotiations;

Historical photo and memory: An official joint photo session of the heads of state took place in the palace foyer.

Main outcome and commencement of high-level negotiations

The most important issue that interested many observers is the course of practical political processes following the ceremonial welcome. The key solution and conclusion is that, immediately upon the conclusion of the ceremony marked by high honors and the sound of artillery guns at the Palace of Serbia, high-level official negotiations in a narrow format began between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Aleksandar Vučić. These negotiations serve to elevate the relations between the two countries to the level of strategic partnership.

In your opinion, what new momentum will the historic negotiations between the leaders of Uzbekistan and Serbia in Belgrade impart to the ties of friendship and economic partnership between the two countries? What are your thoughts on expanding cooperation with the Balkan region? Leave your feedback in the comments and share this important international news with your loved ones!