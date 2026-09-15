Parents who tried to sell their 1.5-year-old son imprisoned in Fergana

·68·Society
Parents who tried to sell their 1.5-year-old son imprisoned in Fergana

A court verdict was delivered in Tashlak district, Fergana region, regarding a married couple who tried to sell their 1.5-year-old son for $35,000.

According to court documents, the family had three minor children. Due to debts and severe financial circumstances, the couple agreed to give away their youngest child for money.

In April 2026, they reached an agreement with an acquaintance regarding the handover of the child and decided to sell him for $35,000. The person communicating as the buyer reported the matter to law enforcement agencies.

During an operational event conducted on April 11, the woman was caught writing a receipt and the man was apprehended while receiving the agreed-upon money.

By the court verdict, the man was sentenced to 6 years and the woman to 5 years of imprisonment. They will serve their sentences in general regime colonies.

The couple's three minor children were placed under the care of a relative.

Fergana regionTashlak districtchild sellingcourt verdict
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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