In Chirchiq, a truck semi-trailer crashed into a residential house

·1·Society
In Chirchiq, a truck semi-trailer crashed into a residential house

In the city of Chirchiq, Tashkent region, a semi-trailer attached to a Howo truck detached and crashed into a house on the side of the road. No one was injured in the incident.

According to reports, the event took place on September 10 at around 16:00 on Sadriddin Ayni Street in the city. While a driver born in 1977 was driving a Howo truck, the semi-trailer attached to it detached due to a technical reason. Afterwards, the trailer crashed into a residential house by the roadside.

As a result of the incident, traffic on the road was temporarily restricted and a detour route was organized for vehicles. Later, traffic was fully restored.

It is noted that no citizens' health was harmed as a result of the incident. It was reported that the damage caused to the house will be compensated in the manner established by law.

Currently, an investigation into the situation is being conducted by the Chirchiq City DIA.

ChirchiqHowotraffic accidentTashkent region
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