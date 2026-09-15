In Urganch, 15-year-old student flees from traffic police in a "Zhiguli"

In the city of Urganch, Khorezm, a 15-year-old 9th-grade student driving a VAZ-2107 at high speed disobeyed the traffic police officers' demand to stop.

As it turned out, the teenager was driving noisily through neighborhood side streets. Despite repeated signals from the inspectors, he continued driving. As a result of prompt measures, the vehicle was stopped.

A report was drawn up against the father, who allowed his underage child to drive the car, pursuant to Part 2 of Article 135 of the Administrative Responsibility Code. The car was placed in a impound lot.

It is noted that on September 8, 1,824 traffic violations were detected in Khorezm. Of these, 678 were gross violations.