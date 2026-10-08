In Chirchik, a bank employee misappropriated 1.3 billion soums belonging to 13 citizens

·4·Society
In Chirchik, a bank employee misappropriated 1.3 billion soums belonging to 13 citizens

In the city of Chirchik, it was exposed that a commercial bank employee misappropriated the savings of 13 citizens. This was uncovered during a pre-investigation check conducted by the Chirchik city department of the Department under the General Prosecutor's Office.

It turned out that O. R., the head of an RBs department, failed to officially register the funds deposited by depositors into the bank's cash desk. At the same time, she entered false information into the citizens' savings accounts, falsely claiming that funds had been deposited.

The check revealed that the bank employee used these funds for personal needs. The total amount embezzled through misappropriation or embezzlement amounted to 1.3 billion soums.

In connection with this incident, a criminal case has been initiated under Article 167 of the Criminal Code, which pertains to embezzlement or misappropriation.

Investigative actions are currently underway within the framework of the case.

ChirchikBankSavingsEmbezzlement
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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