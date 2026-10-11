When and how can pensioners get discounted railway tickets?

·50·Society
When and how can pensioners get discounted railway tickets?

In order to support the older generation in traveling across the country and to develop domestic tourism in Uzbekistan, a 20 percent discount has been introduced on train ticket tariffs. This initiative is being implemented within the framework of the traditionally held annual "Elderly Week" and "Tourism Month for the Elderly".

This privilege creates an opportunity for the country's elderly citizens to travel to historical cities and sights at affordable prices.

Who can use it and which routes does it apply to?

The procedure and conditions for using the discount are established as follows:

  • Age category: The privilege is provided to citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan — women over 55 years old and men over 60 years old (elderly people of retirement age);

  • Covered routes: The 20 percent discount applies to the tariff portion of all domestic passenger trains operating within the republic;

  • Exception: This privilege does not apply only to the high-speed "Afrosiyob" electric trains.

Periods of validity of the discount and the registration procedure

Discounted tickets are valid during two main seasons of the year:

  • "Elderly Week": Annually in the period from October 2 to October 8;

  • "Tourism Month for the Elderly": Annually throughout the entire month from November 1 to November 30;

  • Purchase methods: Issuing tickets with a discount is very simple — they can be purchased both through railway station ticket offices and remotely via the online platforms of "Uzbekistan Railways" (official website and app).

Such attention and care shown by the state serve to ensure that our veterans have a meaningful rest and travel seamlessly throughout our country.

Elderly WeekTourism Month for the ElderlyUzbekistan RailwaysAfrosiyob
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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