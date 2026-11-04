From Samarkand to Bukhara in just 1.5 hours: A new toll road to be built

A major project is underway to fundamentally transform the transport infrastructure between Uzbekistan's two historic and tourist centers — the cities of Samarkand and Bukhara. According to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a new toll road with a modern cement-concrete surface will be built between the two cities.

As a result of the launch of this strategic route, the current travel time of nearly 5 hours for light and heavy vehicles will be reduced to just 1.5 hours (90 minutes). At the same time, it is planned to build a new railway network for high-speed trains along this route.

How to get there currently? High-speed train options

Even before the construction of the highway begins, there is a way to save significant time between the two ancient cities:

"Afrosiyob" and "Jaloliddin Manguberdi" services: Today, modern "Afrosiyob" and the newly launched "Jaloliddin Manguberdi" high-speed electric trains operate regularly between the cities of Samarkand and Bukhara. Using these trains, you can reach your destination in just 1 hour and 30-40 minutes ;

Important recommendation for ticket purchase: Due to the very high flow of passengers and foreign tourists on this route, it is recommended to purchase tickets in advance — at least 45-60 days ahead — via the official website of "O‘zbekiston temir yo‘llari" (eticket.railway.uz) or its mobile application.

What will the new toll road offer?

The planned cement-concrete highway will usher in a new era in the country's logistics:

High speed and safety: The durable cement-concrete surface will make vehicle movement stable and safe, allowing drivers to save more than three times the travel time;

Development of tourism and trade: Faster transport logistics between tourism centers like Samarkand and Bukhara will serve to sharply increase the flow of tourists and reduce the cost of cargo turnover between the two regions;

Alternative choice: Drivers will have the option to choose between using the fast and smooth toll road or the existing standard free highway according to their preference.

In the future, the Samarkand–Bukhara route, which will become a 1.5-hour journey by both car and train, will take our country's domestic and international tourism potential to a new level.