From Samarkand to Bukhara in just 1.5 hours: A new toll road to be built

·39·Uzbekistan
From Samarkand to Bukhara in just 1.5 hours: A new toll road to be built

A major project is underway to fundamentally transform the transport infrastructure between Uzbekistan's two historic and tourist centers — the cities of Samarkand and Bukhara. According to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a new toll road with a modern cement-concrete surface will be built between the two cities.

As a result of the launch of this strategic route, the current travel time of nearly 5 hours for light and heavy vehicles will be reduced to just 1.5 hours (90 minutes). At the same time, it is planned to build a new railway network for high-speed trains along this route.

How to get there currently? High-speed train options

Even before the construction of the highway begins, there is a way to save significant time between the two ancient cities:

  • "Afrosiyob" and "Jaloliddin Manguberdi" services: Today, modern "Afrosiyob" and the newly launched "Jaloliddin Manguberdi" high-speed electric trains operate regularly between the cities of Samarkand and Bukhara. Using these trains, you can reach your destination in just 1 hour and 30-40 minutes;

  • Important recommendation for ticket purchase: Due to the very high flow of passengers and foreign tourists on this route, it is recommended to purchase tickets in advance — at least 45-60 days ahead — via the official website of "O‘zbekiston temir yo‘llari" (eticket.railway.uz) or its mobile application.

What will the new toll road offer?

The planned cement-concrete highway will usher in a new era in the country's logistics:

  • High speed and safety: The durable cement-concrete surface will make vehicle movement stable and safe, allowing drivers to save more than three times the travel time;

  • Development of tourism and trade: Faster transport logistics between tourism centers like Samarkand and Bukhara will serve to sharply increase the flow of tourists and reduce the cost of cargo turnover between the two regions;

  • Alternative choice: Drivers will have the option to choose between using the fast and smooth toll road or the existing standard free highway according to their preference.

In the future, the Samarkand–Bukhara route, which will become a 1.5-hour journey by both car and train, will take our country's domestic and international tourism potential to a new level.

Samarkand-BukharaShavkat MirziyoyevUzbekistan RailwaysAfrosiyob
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

When and how can pensioners get discounted railway tickets?When and how can pensioners get discounted railway tickets?11 October 11:12Munisa Rizayeva performed «Bevafo» live in a train carriage (video)Munisa Rizayeva performed «Bevafo» live in a train carriage (video)21 August 09:18An Unexpected Concert on the “Afrosiyob” Train: Munisa Rizayeva Amazes Passengers! (video)An Unexpected Concert on the “Afrosiyob” Train: Munisa Rizayeva Amazes Passengers! (video)18 August 10:08A large sum of money found on the Tashkent–Karshi train — IIV reportA large sum of money found on the Tashkent–Karshi train — IIV report16 August 12:21Traffic suspended on Afrosiyob StreetTraffic suspended on Afrosiyob Street25 May 11:01Tashkent — Pap toll road: Distance via Kamchik will be shortened by 2.5 hours!Tashkent — Pap toll road: Distance via Kamchik will be shortened by 2.5 hours!28 September 22:10
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Snowfall expected in Uzbekistan in November
Snowfall expected in Uzbekistan in November
Natural gas limit for the population in Uzbekistan increased 5-fold
Natural gas limit for the population in Uzbekistan increased 5-fold
Two important changes for drivers come into effect from November 1
Two important changes for drivers come into effect from November 1
Heavy rainfall: Which regions should residents be cautious of on November 4–5?
Heavy rainfall: Which regions should residents be cautious of on November 4–5?
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
Earthquakes observed in Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya
Earthquakes observed in Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition