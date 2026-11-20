Special attention was paid to the issue of adapting transport services to tourist destinations to meet the needs of travelers. It was noted that current train schedules in some regions do not provide tourists with sufficient time for sightseeing.

For example, the train from Tashkent to Chinorkent arrives at its destination at 10:30. The return express train departs at 14:20. As a result, a tourist visiting Bostanliq has only about four hours to explore and tour the area.