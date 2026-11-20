Train schedules on tourist routes to be revised
Special attention was paid to the issue of adapting transport services to tourist destinations to meet the needs of travelers. It was noted that current train schedules in some regions do not provide tourists with sufficient time for sightseeing.
For example, the train from Tashkent to Chinorkent arrives at its destination at 10:30. The return express train departs at 14:20. As a result, a tourist visiting Bostanliq has only about four hours to explore and tour the area.
The "Afrosiyob" high-speed train on the Tashkent – Shahrisabz route operates only on Sundays. On this route as well, tourists are left with approximately five hours to explore Shahrisabz.
The President emphasized that along with creating new tourism facilities, it is necessary to provide convenient transport options for traveling to and from them.
Officials were instructed to analyze the schedules of all railway routes and domestic flights within one month. The schedules must be revised based on the demands of residents and tourists and published in an updated format.
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