Why is Yandex Taxi not working? Details of the attack on the data center in Russia

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Why is Yandex Taxi not working? Details of the attack on the data center in Russia

A large-scale massive technical disruption occurred in the operation of the popular Yandex Go (Yandex Taxi) service in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, as well as in a number of neighboring countries. Currently, thousands of users are complaining that they cannot call a car through the app, and the system for drawing routes on the map and calculating prices is not working.

According to reports, this problem is being observed simultaneously not only in Uzbekistan, but also in Kazakhstan, Russia, and several other countries.

Cause of the problem: A drone attack on the data center?

According to initial reports circulating in international sources and social networks, the widespread glitch in the system may be related to infrastructure damage:

  • Incident in Vladimir: According to reports, technical disruptions occurred on the servers following a drone attack on a major «Yandex» data center located in the Russian city of Vladimir;

  • International outage: Due to restrictions in server operations, all regional applications connected to a single database, in particular, ordering systems in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, stopped working;

  • Recovery efforts: At present, IT specialists and the company's technical team are carrying out emergency work to fully restart the system and transfer it to alternative servers.

Why is Yandex Taxi not working? Details of the attack on the data center in Russia

What to do in an emergency? Alternative options

If you need to travel right now, citizens are advised to use the following solutions:

  • Alternative aggregators: Ordering through other national and international taxi applications operating in our country (for example, MyTaxi, the recently launched WB Taxi, or other local aggregators);

  • Traditional method: Going to the roadside and using passing taxi services in the usual way by «raising a hand»;

  • Public transport: Choosing the subway network and bus routes to avoid traffic jams and taxi shortages.

An official statement from the company regarding the full restoration of the service is expected. Further information on the details of the situation and the restoration of the service's operation will be provided.

Yandex GoTashkentYandex data centerdrone attack
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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