"Yandex Go" breaks down in Tashkent: users unable to call a taxi

·33·Society
"Yandex Go" breaks down in Tashkent: users unable to call a taxi

Failures have occurred in the operation of the "Yandex Go" application in Uzbekistan. Users in Tashkent are facing problems with ordering taxis and plotting routes.

Due to the malfunctions, some users are encountering errors when trying to call a car and cannot complete their orders. As a result, using the service as usual has become difficult.

According to assumptions, the issue may be related to disruptions that occurred at one of the data centers in Russia. Media reports state that one of the centers was damaged as a result of a drone attack. However, the connection between this incident and the interruptions in the "Yandex Go" operation has not yet been officially confirmed.

Currently, an official comment regarding the exact cause of the malfunctions is awaited. Additional information will be provided once the situation is clarified.

Yandex GoTashkentRussian data centersdrone attack
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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