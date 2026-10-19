Terrible speed in Bukhara: A Malibu-2 flying at 201 km/h was sent to the impound lot

A traffic violator who grossly and extremely dangerously violated traffic safety rules was exposed in the city of Bukhara. The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu-2 car drove at 201 km/h, which is several times higher than the permitted limit on city roads, putting his own life and the lives of those around him in serious danger.

After a video capturing this incident was posted online, it quickly attracted the attention of the responsible authorities.

Removing license plates and arranging a "race": Details of the violation

According to the details of the incident, the driver had taken prior steps to evade responsibility:

Removal of state license plates: The driver operated the vehicle with the license plates removed in order to hide from surveillance cameras and radars;

Fatal speed of 201 km/h: Footage taken from inside the cabin shows the speedometer reaching 201 km/h, which is extremely dangerous for city streets;

Rapid search and identification: Despite the lack of license plates, as a result of swift investigative operations carried out by the Bukhara Region Road Safety Department (YHXB) employees, the vehicle and the driver from Samarkand who was operating it were identified in a short period of time.

Legal punishment: Protocol and impound lot

Strict measures were taken against the offender regarding the incident: