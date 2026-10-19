Terrible speed in Bukhara: A Malibu-2 flying at 201 km/h was sent to the impound lot
A traffic violator who grossly and extremely dangerously violated traffic safety rules was exposed in the city of Bukhara. The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu-2 car drove at 201 km/h, which is several times higher than the permitted limit on city roads, putting his own life and the lives of those around him in serious danger.
After a video capturing this incident was posted online, it quickly attracted the attention of the responsible authorities.
Removing license plates and arranging a "race": Details of the violation
According to the details of the incident, the driver had taken prior steps to evade responsibility:
Removal of state license plates: The driver operated the vehicle with the license plates removed in order to hide from surveillance cameras and radars;
Fatal speed of 201 km/h: Footage taken from inside the cabin shows the speedometer reaching 201 km/h, which is extremely dangerous for city streets;
Rapid search and identification: Despite the lack of license plates, as a result of swift investigative operations carried out by the Bukhara Region Road Safety Department (YHXB) employees, the vehicle and the driver from Samarkand who was operating it were identified in a short period of time.
Legal punishment: Protocol and impound lot
Strict measures were taken against the offender regarding the incident:
Administrative protocol drawn up: An administrative protocol was officially drawn up against the driver under the relevant articles for extremely gross speeding and driving a vehicle without state license plates;
Car impounded: This black Malibu-2 car was placed in the impound lot for temporary storage;
Reminder to drivers: The Road Safety Service once again reminded that any violation will sooner or later not go unpunished, and city streets are not a racing track.
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