Number of road accidents in Tashkent decreased by 9.5%: Over 3 million violations in 6 months

·1·Society
Number of road accidents in Tashkent decreased by 9.5%: Over 3 million violations in 6 months

The Tashkent City Council of People's Deputies thoroughly reviewed the report on the work carried out within the framework of the "Safe and Smooth Road" program in the capital during the first half of 2026. According to official data, during the reporting period, the number of road traffic accidents (RTAs) across the city decreased by 9.5%, dropping from 464 to 420.

In particular, accidents related to driving into the oncoming lane and overtaking violations decreased significantly by 55.2%, accidents caused by failure to obey traffic lights and driving while intoxicated dropped by 50%, and accidents resulting from speeding decreased by 47.8%. A total of over 3 million 11 thousand violations were recorded within six months by USDB (Traffic Safety Department) inspectors and digital video surveillance cameras. Despite this, accidents on the city's roads resulted in the deaths of 26 citizens, while 394 people sustained injuries of varying degrees.

"420 road accidents, 3 million violations, and 20 new traffic lights": 5 key points of the 6-month report

The most important official indicators recorded regarding road safety in the capital:

  • Total number of road accidents decreased: In the first 6 months of 2026, the number of car accidents decreased by 9.5%, dropping from 464 to 420;

  • Entering the oncoming lane dropped sharply: The number of accidents related to overtaking and crossing into the oncoming lane decreased by 55.2% (from 29 to 13);

  • Over 3 million official fines: 3,011,466 traffic violations were detected through inspectors and special automated cameras;

  • Infrastructure renewal: 1,703 new road signs were installed in the capital, 3,743 were replaced, 20 new traffic lights were built, and 492,000 sq. meters of road markings were painted;

  • Statistics of fatalities and injured: According to USDB materials, 26 people lost their lives and 394 citizens sustained injuries as a result of the accidents.

Classification of RTA statistics and dynamics in Tashkent city for the 1st half of 2026

Comparative table by road safety indicators and causes:

Causes of RTAs and violations

Previous period status

1st half of 2026

Change dynamics (%)

Total recorded RTAs

464

420

Decreased by -9.5%

Entering oncoming lane and improper overtaking

29

13

Decreased by -55.2%

Disregarding red traffic light

24

12

Decreased by -50.0%

Driving a vehicle while intoxicated

6

3

Decreased by -50.0%

Exceeding the established speed limit

23

12

Decreased by -47.8%

Total scale of detected violations

3,011,466

Result of digital control

Fatalities and injured persons

26 victims / 394 injured

Official USDB data

Urban planning and road safety expertise: Are digital cameras and infrastructure really helping?

Conclusions of traffic specialists, urban planners, and safety experts:

  • "Digitization and the factor of inevitable punishment": The detection of over 3 million violations in 6 months shows that the surveillance camera system in the capital is operating strictly; the inevitability of punishment has disciplined drivers, leading to a sharp decrease in gross violations that cause the most severe consequences, such as entering the oncoming lane (-55.2%) and running red lights (-50%);

  • Infrastructure shortcomings and pedestrian risks: Despite the installation of over 1,700 new signs and 20 traffic light facilities, the death of 26 people and the injury of 394 people indicate that an environment not fully adapted to the human factor still exists in the city center; according to experts, city streets should be transitioned to a safe design ("Vision Zero" concept) not just for cars, but for pedestrians and active mobility participants;

  • The issue of victims not being reflected in the Council report: The failure to directly and openly analyze deaths and injuries resulting from RTAs in the program report makes it difficult to deeply assess the problem; the public and local councils should evaluate not just the numbers, but every lost human life, and demand the reconstruction of dangerous intersections.

In your opinion, to reduce road accidents in Tashkent, is it more effective to increase the number of radars and cameras that further restrict speed, or is it fundamentally necessary to improve road infrastructure (pedestrian crossings, safety islands)? Can over 3 million fines serve to improve driving culture? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis on capital road safety with your loved ones!

TashkentSafe and Smooth RoadRoad Traffic SafetyTashkent City Council of People's Deputies
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

15% payment being introduced: A new benefit for those with no electricity and gas debts...15% payment being introduced: A new benefit for those with no electricity and gas debts...26 September 07:56Israeli participant stripped of gold medal at International Olympiad in InformaticsIsraeli participant stripped of gold medal at International Olympiad in Informatics21 August 06:28Did the reserve turn into a pasture? Grazing of livestock in the Hisor State Reserve exposed (video)Did the reserve turn into a pasture? Grazing of livestock in the Hisor State Reserve exposed (video)23 September 20:47Night chase in Urgench: 15-year-old teenager tries to flee from Road Safety Department in a «Zhiguli» (video)Night chase in Urgench: 15-year-old teenager tries to flee from Road Safety Department in a «Zhiguli» (video)15 September 19:40In Urganch, 15-year-old student flees from traffic police in a "Zhiguli"In Urganch, 15-year-old student flees from traffic police in a "Zhiguli"15 September 15:46Malibu driver detained: Traffic violator who nearly hit pedestrians apologizesMalibu driver detained: Traffic violator who nearly hit pedestrians apologizes13 September 11:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan