In Tashkent, Gentra hits cyclist, causing minor injury

·28·Society
In Tashkent, Gentra hits cyclist, causing minor injury

A traffic accident involving a Gentra car and a bicycle occurred in the Mirzo Ulugbek district of Tashkent. As a result of the incident, the cyclist sustained minor injuries.

According to the Tashkent City Road Safety Department (YHXB), the incident was recorded on September 25 at 17:05 on Gulsanam Street.

It turned out that the cyclist moving along the road collided with the Gentra car driven by A.M., born in 1966.

As a result of the accident, the cyclist received minor bodily injuries. He was provided with first aid at the scene.

Currently, officers of the Tashkent City IIBB Road Safety Department are conducting an investigation to clarify all the details of this traffic accident.

GentraRoad Safety DepartmentTashkentbicycle
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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