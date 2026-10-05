"Quran" book remains completely intact after fire in Bukhara (video)

Following the fire that broke out at the "Karvon" market in Bukhara on October 3, a remarkable situation was recorded. As a result of the severe fire, many items in the market area burned down and suffered serious damage.

However, footage taken after the fire shows that a copy of the Quran remained intact and undamaged among the burned items.

The footage captures how surrounding items were damaged by the fire, with some turning to ash. At the same time, the fact that the Quran remained almost undamaged caught the attention of many.

This situation also sparked various discussions on social networks. Users focused on the condition of the book after the fire, describing it as an astonishing phenomenon.