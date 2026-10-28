Horrific accident in Tashkent: High-speed Gentra hits a tree and splits in two

·51·Society
Horrific accident in Tashkent: High-speed Gentra hits a tree and splits in two

On the night of October 28, a severe traffic accident occurred in the Chilanzar district of the capital. On Bunyodkor Avenue, near the building of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, a Chevrolet Gentra traveling at high speed lost control and struck a roadside tree with great force.

The force of the impact was so intense that the vehicle was torn apart and completely destroyed. Photos and videos from the scene show the front and rear sections of the car separated and scattered across the lawn.

Details of the incident and official statement from the Tashkent City Police Department

According to preliminary information provided by the Tashkent City Police Department's Road Safety Division:

  • Cause of the incident: A young driver born in 2005 lost control of the vehicle due to significantly exceeding the speed limit, resulting in a collision with a large tree on the side of the road;

  • Consequences and damage: Due to the severe dynamic impact, the body of the car deformed, splitting the vehicle into two parts and reducing it to scrap metal;

  • Condition of the victim: The driver was rushed to a medical facility with serious injuries and hospitalized; fortunately, no fatalities have been reported;

  • Investigation: Law enforcement agencies are currently conducting technical examinations and pre-investigation activities regarding the incident.

The speed factor and a serious warning to drivers

This is not the first time such major accidents involving Gentra cars have occurred in Tashkent due to a failure to control speed. The Road Safety Service reminds all drivers of the following:

  • Strict adherence to urban speed limits: Even though roads may be empty during late evening and night hours, speeding leads to tragic consequences;

  • The factor of age and inexperience: Young drivers must refrain from making sharp maneuvers, as they often fail to correctly assess vehicle dynamics in complex road situations;

  • Technical safety and caution: Every excess unit of speed drastically increases a vehicle's stopping distance and poses a direct threat to life.

Maintaining vigilance on the roads during evening and night hours and strictly following traffic rules is the primary guarantee of safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

Tashkent City PoliceChilanzar districtTraffic accidentBunyodkor Avenue
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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