Labo and Malibu-2 collide in Andijan

On October 26, a traffic accident involving a Labo and a Malibu-2 occurred in the city of Andijan. As a result, the driver of the Labo sustained injuries. This was reported by the Andijan Region Road Safety Service.

It is reported that the incident took place on Babur Avenue at approximately 12:40 PM. The Labo, driven by Ya.A. (born in 2004), failed to yield to the Malibu-2 while entering the main road from a secondary road. Consequently, the two vehicles collided.

The injured Labo driver sought medical attention at the Andijan branch of the Republican Scientific Center for Emergency Medical Care.

Currently, officers from the Andijan City Internal Affairs Department's Road Safety Division are conducting an investigation into the incident.