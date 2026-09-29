AVO Bank's official statement regarding the appeal left on the Facebook social network

We consider it necessary to provide an official explanation in connection with the information circulating on social networks regarding the restriction of operations on a customer's accounts and deposits, AVO Bank published this statement through its official page.

On what basis was the restriction imposed

The restriction on disposing of funds in the customer's accounts and deposits was imposed based on the demand of law enforcement agencies within the framework of ongoing investigative activities.

In accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan, law enforcement agencies have the right to demand from the bank the restriction of operations on any accounts, including deposits, demand deposit accounts, and card accounts.

At the same time, the bank is obliged to execute the demands of law enforcement agencies adopted within the scope of their powers.

The bank has no right to independently cancel the imposed restriction. This can only be done based on a relevant document from the authorized law enforcement agency. Even if the restriction was imposed by mistake, the bank cannot cancel it without a direct corresponding instruction from the authorized law enforcement agency.

As is known, the customer is relying on a letter received from a state body. The bank reviewed the submitted document and informed the customer in writing that this document is not an act from the authorized law enforcement agency to lift the restriction and cannot serve as a basis for unfreezing funds according to the legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The bank has provided explanations to the customer on several occasions

JSC "AVO Bank" has not ignored the customer's appeals. The bank has provided the customer with written and verbal explanations on several occasions, in which it consistently explained the reasons for the imposed restriction, the grounds for its application, the bank's powers, and the procedure for actions necessary to lift the restriction, including recommending contacting authorized law enforcement agencies and judicial instances.

Why the bank cannot provide certain documents received from state bodies

The bank also emphasizes that documents received from authorized law enforcement agencies that are confidential or of an internal official nature cannot be provided by the bank in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, the bank does not have the right to demand or request the issuance of procedural documents lifting the seizure of an individual's property from law enforcement agencies. Submitting a petition requesting the issuance of such documents and demanding them is the right of the citizen themselves as the owner of the funds.

Cooperation with state bodies

To verify the submitted information and clarify the circumstances of the restriction, the bank has appealed to law enforcement agencies, as well as to the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan. It should be noted that a document on lifting the restriction has not been received by the bank to date. The deadlines for lifting the restriction do not depend on the bank and are determined by the decision of the authorized law enforcement agency.

The bank continues to cooperate with state bodies in this regard and is helping to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

The bank's position on this issue has not changed: upon receiving the relevant document, the bank will immediately take the necessary actions to unfreeze the funds.

Accrual of interest on the deposit

We draw your special attention to the fact that the restriction on disposing of funds in the deposit account does not stop the accrual of interest on the deposit.

Interest has been accrued by the bank in accordance with the terms of the bank deposit agreement and the bank's current procedures until the expiration of the bank deposit agreement's validity period.

The customer's right to judicial defense

The bank respects every customer's right to protect their interests, including through judicial procedures. All actions of the bank are based on legislative requirements, and the bank is ready to justify their legality in the established manner.

Regarding the disseminated reports

The bank also draws the attention of participants in the information space to the need for a responsible approach to disseminating information about the bank, its customers, and financial operations.

In accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the dissemination of unreliable information, including information that damages the business reputation of a legal entity, may entail liability provided for by law.

In this regard, JSC "AVO Bank" urges media representatives, bloggers, social network users, and other participants in the information space to take into account the bank's official position when covering this situation and to verify information before publishing it.

The bank's position

The bank will continue to act strictly within the framework of the legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan and, while respecting the rights and legitimate interests of customers, strives to assist them as promptly and correctly as possible in resolving arising issues.

Regarding issues related to banking services, you can contact the Call Center of JSC "AVO Bank" via the phone number (78) 888-78-87.