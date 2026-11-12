Individual who demanded 10 million soums by threatening to disclose private correspondence arrested in Koson

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Individual who demanded 10 million soums by threatening to disclose private correspondence arrested in Koson

In the Koson district of the Kashkadarya region, an individual was arrested for demanding 10 million soums from an acquaintance by threatening to disclose private Instagram correspondence.

It is reported that the suspect used the acquaintance's romantic messages on the Instagram social network to extort money. He threatened to show the correspondence to the citizen's spouse and parents, as well as to distribute it on social media.

During an operational event, the suspect was apprehended in the city of Karshi while receiving the agreed-upon 10 million soums. Evidence was documented in connection with the incident.

Preliminary investigations suggest that he had been regularly extorting money from other citizens using similar methods.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident under Part 1 of Article 165 of the Criminal Code. Investigative actions are currently underway.

We remind you that demanding money by threatening to disclose private correspondence or other confidential information constitutes extortion and is subject to criminal liability under the law.

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