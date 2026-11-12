Manchester United reaches agreement with Mauricio Pochettino: details revealed

Manchester United has entered the decisive stage in appointing a new head coach. According to world-renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the Mancunians are on the verge of finalizing a deal to bring the prominent Argentine specialist Mauricio Pochettino to the helm of the team.

Verbal agreement and negotiations with the US Soccer Federation

It is reported that the Manchester United management has held successful negotiations with Pochettino and his representatives, having already reached a verbal agreement. Currently, the club is conducting final negotiations with the US Soccer Federation to announce the official decision. Fabrizio Romano noted that it won't be long before this highly anticipated transfer is officially confirmed.