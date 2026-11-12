Manchester United reaches agreement with Mauricio Pochettino: details revealed

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Manchester United reaches agreement with Mauricio Pochettino: details revealed

Manchester United has entered the decisive stage in appointing a new head coach. According to world-renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the Mancunians are on the verge of finalizing a deal to bring the prominent Argentine specialist Mauricio Pochettino to the helm of the team.

Verbal agreement and negotiations with the US Soccer Federation

It is reported that the Manchester United management has held successful negotiations with Pochettino and his representatives, having already reached a verbal agreement. Currently, the club is conducting final negotiations with the US Soccer Federation to announce the official decision. Fabrizio Romano noted that it won't be long before this highly anticipated transfer is officially confirmed.

Mauricio Pochettino's career and current situation

Details

Current position

Head coach of the US national team

Status with MU

Verbal agreement reached, in the final stage

Source of information

Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano

Previously managed famous clubs

Tottenham, PSG, Chelsea

A new challenge for the experienced specialist

As a reminder, Mauricio Pochettino is currently managing the US national team. The Argentine coach has gained significant experience at a number of top European clubs, including Tottenham, PSG, and Chelsea. If the negotiations conclude successfully, he will continue his career in the English Premier League at the helm of Manchester United.

Do you think Mauricio Pochettino can fundamentally change Manchester United's game and lead the team to high achievements? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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